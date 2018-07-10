Warriors News: Head Performance Therapist Chelsea Lane Leaves Team

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head performance therapist Chelsea Lane confirmed Tuesday that she's leaving the organization to become the Atlanta Hawks' executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic first reported the news and noted Lane was the only woman to lead an NBA's training staff.

The Australia native received praise from coaches and players alike while with the Dubs.

In May, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Lane showed that women could find success in NBA roles traditionally held by men, per Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group.

"I don't know if this is the perfect metaphor, but Chelsea Lane runs our training staff," Kerr said. "It hasn't happened an awful lot in this league, but it's worked beautifully because Chelsea has the respect of the players and her bosses."

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle noted members of Golden State's star-studded roster credited her for helping them throughout the long grind of an NBA season.

"She's been amazing, especially for me," Stephen Curry said. "Just thinking about all that I've been through this year with the ankle and the knee and all that type of stuff, she's just kept me sane."

Klay Thompson added: "Chelsea's been huge since she's been here. She's very knowledgeable. She keeps the training room lighthearted because you really don't want to be there that much as a pro."

Before joining Golden State, Lane worked with the New Zealand national track and field program as well as other Olympic athletes from the country as part of High Performance Sport New Zealand.