2018-19 Champions League Odds Released After Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer

2018-19 Champions League Odds Released After Cristiano Ronaldo's TransferJuly 10, 2018
Barcelona have been named favourites to win the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, amid news holders Real Madrid are selling star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
Barca and Premier League champions Manchester City lead the way, while Real are joint-third with Bayern Munich, and Juve are sixth favourites (h/t OddsShark):
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to win UEFA Champions League (@BovadaOfficial): Barcelona +450 Manchester City +550 Real Madrid +700 Bayern +700 PSG +750 Juventus +800 Liverpool +1200 Atlético Madrid +1400 Manchester United +1400 Borussia +2500 Tottenham +2500 Napoli +3300
Ronaldo move was confirmed by Real on Tuesday, with BBC Sport pricing the deal at £99.2 million (€112 million).
Juve confirmed on the club's official website that Ronaldo has signed a four-year contract.
Juventus' relatively lowly status with oddsmakers is surprising since the Serie A giants have added a player who has owned this competition in recent seasons.
Ronaldo has lifted the trophy five times, four with Real, including the last three seasons. The 33-year-old has made a habit of scoring in the tournament's biggest games and tallied three goals over both legs of a dramatic quarter-final win over Juve this past year.
The Bianconeri can feel emboldened about their chances of winning the Champions League for the first time since 1996 with Real's all-time leading goalscorer officially on the books.
No attacker can match Ronaldo's knack for finding the net at the highest level:
OptaPaolo @OptaPaolo
395 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than any other player in the European top five leagues (395). Unstoppable. #CR7AllaJuventus
Juve will be glad the deal is done, not only because they have secured arguably the best player on the planet. They have also acquired the services of a forward who has routinely tormented the Serie A giants in Europe's premier club competition:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Cristiano Ronaldo: Has scored more Champions League goals vs Juventus (10) than against any other team in his career For more player stats -- https://t.co/xpX4AMeaya https://t.co/noevVMj0Ys
Among Ronaldo's goals against Juve last season was a spectacular overhead kick in the first leg which even drew cheers from the Bianconeri faithful.
Losing Ronaldo leaves a sizeable role in Real's forward line, although some believe the club will have no trouble filling it:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Can’t imagine Real Madrid would let Cristiano Ronaldo, their golden boy, leave without either Neymar or Kylian Mbappé lined up ready to sign. Going to be a crazy few weeks. What a signing for Juventus - Ronaldo’s going to tear up Italy.
Yet until Los Merengues secure another 'Galactico' to replace Ronaldo, there will naturally be doubts about the club's ability to win a fourth Champions League trophy in a row. The sheer number of goals he accounted for at this level will surely be missed:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 105 Champions League goals for Real Madrid; 19.6% of their total in the competition since it was introduced in 1992. He joined the club in 2009. 🤩 https://t.co/0Lhow5JdcC
By contrast, Barca promise a level of continuity, thanks to the ongoing presence and brilliance of strike partners Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Why Ronaldo Shocked the World