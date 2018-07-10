Bucks' D.J. Wilson Reveals Rookie Donte DiVincenzo Has $3.71 to His Name

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 25: Milwaukee Bucks first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo poses for a photo during a press conference on June 25, 2018 at the Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Now that he has made the jump from student-athlete to NBA player, Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is about to see a major boost to his bank account.

On Tuesday, Bucks forward D.J. Wilson took to Instagram to reveal DiVincenzo apparently has a total of $3.71 in a pair of Wells Fargo accounts:

It's not clear if DiVincenzo has any other accounts elsewhere.

Considering the 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player was a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 2018 NBA draft, he is about to start getting some nice paychecks, if he hasn't already. As J.R. Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the rookie wage scale puts the 17th overall pick's first-year salary around $2,067,500.    

