LeSean McCoy Investigated for Alleged Domestic Violence, Steroid, Animal Abuse

A photo of a severely bruised and bloody woman was posted on Instagram [warning: graphic content] Tuesday, and the accompanying caption accused Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy of assaulting the woman in the photo alongside accusations of animal abuse, child abuse and drug and steroid use.

Dianna Russini of ESPN.com reported the Bills are aware of the accusations and are investigating them.

McCoy denied the allegations in a tweet:

