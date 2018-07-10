LeSean McCoy Investigated for Alleged Domestic Violence, Steroid, Animal Abuse

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 7: Runningback LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A photo of a severely bruised and bloody woman was posted on Instagram [warning: graphic content] Tuesday, and the accompanying caption accused Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy of assaulting the woman in the photo alongside accusations of animal abuse, child abuse and drug and steroid use. 

Dianna Russini of ESPN.com reported the Bills are aware of the accusations and are investigating them.

McCoy denied the allegations in a tweet:

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

