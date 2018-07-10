Wimbledon 2018 Women's Semi-Finals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live-Stream Info

Wimbledon 2018 Women's Semi-Finals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live-Stream InfoJuly 10, 2018
Serena Williams will face Julia Goerges in the semi-final of the women's bracket at Wimbledon 2018 on Thursday, the same day Angelique Kerber will meet Jelena Ostapenko in the last four.
Williams reached an 11th semi-final at Wimbledon, despite dropping her first set at this year's championships against Camila Giorgi on Tuesday. The 36-year-old rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Goerges was also taken to three sets in the last eight. Kiki Bertens gave the 29-year-old German all she could handle, before Goerges eventually triumphed 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Earlier, Kerber made easier work of Daria Kasatkina, beating the Russian in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5. Meanwhile, Ostapenko also achieved a win in straight sets against Dominika Cibulkova, 7-5, 6-4.
Date: Thursday, July 12
Time: From 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET
TV Info: BBC One and BBC Two, ESPN
Live Stream: BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, ESPN Player
Williams stayed strong on serve to see off Giorgi, despite the latter's own power. It was in the clutch moments where Williams delivered her best serves:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Serena Williams won her last three service games against Giorgi at love. Will now face another big server, Julia Görges, in the #Wimbledon semifinals.
Those contributions were merely part of a dominant final set from Williams, who had recovered well from her early setback:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Serena Williams beats Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book a spot in the #Wimbledon semifinals for the *ELEVENTH* time. Serena lost just three points on serve in the third set. She awaits the winner of Bertens-Goerges.
Williams kept her opponent at bay, sending Giorgi scampering back and forth across the baseline with a range of shots proving she's back to very near her best.
Facing Williams on top form is a daunting task for any opponent, but Goerges may feel emboldened after the way she rallied to see off Bertens. The win represented a major turnaround in Goerges' fortunes at the All England Club:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Julia Goerges: Wimbledon semifinalist. Goerges had lost 5 consecutive 1Rs @Wimbledon before this year. Rallies to make her first major semifinal with a 36 75 61 win over good friend Kiki Bertens. Long hug at the net between these two. #Wimbledon
Being able to carry this upsurge in momentum into a last-four match with Williams is another matter altogether. However, the 13th seed has proved she knows how to win a close match.
Things weren't as close between Kerber and Kasatkina, but the pair did at least produce tennis to leave spectators inspired:
David Law @DavidLawTennis
That Kerber vs. Kasatkina set was uplifting, life-affirming stuff. Everything that’s good in sport - dramatic, close, nail-biting, full of swings and shotmaking. Kerber vs. Ostapenko in the semis.
Kerber's challenge will be wearing down and outworking an opponent on a strong run. In fact, Ostapenko is one of the few to have outdone Williams en route to the last four:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
Neither player dropped a set up until the quarter-finals… @JelenaOstapenk8 continues that run, winning the first 7-5 against Dominika Cibulkova #Wimbledon https://t.co/EYAMbZETvW
Ostapenko's winning streak is intimidating, but Kerber can feel confident after refining her own game. The German owes her turnaround to improved tutelage, per Paul Newman of the Independent: "Having struggled throughout 2017, Kerber has recaptured her form of two years ago since recruiting Wim Fissette as her coach after the Belgian parted company with Johanna Konta at the end of last year."
Kerber and Ostapenko is the more intriguing of the two semi-final clashes, with little to choose between the two in terms of style and confidence. Things will be expected to be more straightforward for Williams, even though Goerges will enter the match in a winning mood.
Jelena Ostapenko’s small steps take her past Dominika Cibulkova into semis