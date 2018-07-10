Eli Manning 'Impressed' by Sterling Shepard, Says WR Is 'Primed for a Big Year'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only New York Giants receiver Eli Manning is looking forward to throwing to in 2018.

Manning told reporters Tuesday that the third-year wideout had a "great camp," via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advanced Media: "I think he's primed for a big year. And I've been really impressed by his work ethic."

A second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2016, the 5'10", 201-pound receiver has quickly proven to be a playmaker during his first few years in the Big Apple.

After piling up 683 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, Shepard hauled in 59 catches for 731 yards and two scores last year. He put up those numbers despite being limited to 11 games due to an ankle injury as well as migraines.

Now that the wideout is healthy, his quarterback thinks the best has yet to come.

"He's understanding the coverages, understanding the route combinations, he understands zone and man, and how to make little moves to get open against different techniques," Manning said, via Lombardo.

This comes on the heels of Giants rookie Saquon Barkley saying Manning "looked great" during camp:

With Beckham and Shepard healthy, Barkley giving the team another playmaker and veteran left tackle Nate Solder added to protect Manning, New York fans have reason to be excited about the offense. It's clear the players themselves see the potential.