Artist Paints Messi, Ronaldo and World Cup's Biggest Stars Using Only Toothpaste

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 10, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

This artist is taking finger-painting to another level.

How has Orlando-based Cristiam Ramos immortalized the FIFA World Cup's biggest stars using only toothpaste? Watch above to see his incredible work.

    

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app  to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Ronaldo Agrees Transfer of the Summer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Agrees Transfer of the Summer

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Could Create Transfer Domino Effect

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Could Create Transfer Domino Effect

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Revised UCL Odds Now Ronaldo's at Juve 📈

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Revised UCL Odds Now Ronaldo's at Juve 📈

    Getty
    via Goal

    B/R Live: Champions League 1st Qualifying Round

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Champions League 1st Qualifying Round

    Br
    via Br