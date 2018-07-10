Wimbledon 2018 Results: Tuesday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The women's quarter-finals took the spotlight at Wimbledon 2018 on Tuesday, and Serena Williams was the most notable name to move into the last four after she hit back from behind to defeat Camila Giorgi 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Williams will feature in her 11th Wimbledon semi-final in the hunt for her eighth championship at SW19, and Julia Goerges will be her opponent on Thursday, having defeated Kiki Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Youngster Jelena Ostapenko, 21, and No. 11 seed Angelique Kerber will contest the other semi-final after they defeated Dominika Cibulkova and Daria Kasatkina, respectively, to qualify for the last four.

In the men's singles, Juan Martin Del Potro became the final player to take his spot in the last eight, narrowly edging Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5) to set up a quarter-final date opposite Rafael Nadal.

Read on for a roundup of Tuesday's results, as well as a look at the upcoming schedule at Wimbledon 2018.

Monday's Results

Men's Singles

(5) Juan Martin Del Potro def. Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5)

Women's Singles

(25) Serena Williams def. Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(13) Julia Goerges def. (20) Kiki Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

(12) Jelena Ostapenko def. Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4

(11) Angelique Kerber def. (14) Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5

Wednesday's Singles Draw

(12) Novak Djokovic vs. (24) Kei Nishikori, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

(1) Roger Federer vs. (8) Kevin Anderson, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. (5) Juan Martin Del Potro, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

(9) John Isner vs. (13) Milos Raonic, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Visit the Wimbledon website for a look at the results in full and the upcoming draw.

Recap

Williams may not have won a major in 18 months, but one wouldn't have guessed it judging by the four consecutive straight-set wins she'd taken en route to the quarter-finals in London this year.

It was therefore a surprise to see Giorgi win the first set on Centre Court. But as any long-term admirers of the American will know, such a setback can still run in Williams' favour, per ESPN Stats & Info:

One break in each of the three sets was all that decided the fixture, as Williams mimicked Giorgi's guarded game after going a break up in the first, completing a polished performance in a little less than two hours.

Williams has won the title at SW19 seven times and made the final in back-to-back years prior to her pregnancy-related absence in 2017. After Tuesday's win, she sent a daunting prediction to her peers, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

And she wasn't the only one to mastermind a comeback from a set down, either, as semi-final opponent Goerges also took the more difficult route to ousting Bertens.

Goerges had failed to make it past the fourth round of any major before this tournament, and her best Wimbledon finishes were third-round appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Perhaps it was experience that saw 29-year-old Goerges past Bertens—three years her younger—or perhaps it was the momentum that comes from playing with confidence, as she ended brilliantly to cap off a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 triumph:

Ostapenko and Kerber will collide in a meeting between 12th and 11th seeds, respectively, after they defeated quarter-finalist foes Cibulkova and Kasatkina in straight sets.

Both players have struggled with pressure and expectations in recent years after surprise successes, but there is still improvements for both to make. Ostapenko started slowly in her 7-5, 6-4 win over Cibulkova, while Kerber suffered four breaks against Kasatkina—three of which came in succession at the close of the second set.

WTA Insider illustrated how this will be an interesting clash since the two haven't met singles competition before:

Del Potro led 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, after play was suspended in his fourth-round clash against Simon on Monday, and the Argentinean took little time in rounding off a hard-fought triumph after resuming on Tuesday.

He beat his French foe over 12 games in the fourth and final set to tee up a quarter-final clash with Nadal, who will be facing an opponent who is learned in winning against the odds, as ESPN Stats & Info showed:

Del Potro will hope his second trip to the Wimbledon quarter-finals mimics his first run into the last eight. In 2013, he beat another Spaniard, David Ferrer, to set up a semi-final meeting with Novak Djokovic, and it just so happens the Serb could be his next challenge at SW19 five years on.

Djokovic plays Kei Nishikori on Wednesday for a spot in the last four, while a one-day turnaround prior to facing Nadal is hardly the ideal preparation for Del Potro.