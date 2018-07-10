Nikita Kucherov, Lightning Agree to 8-Year, $76 Million Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates after scoring a goal on Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning and right winger Nikita Kucherov announced an agreement Tuesday on an eight-year, $76 million contract extension through the 2026-27 NHL season.

"I'm truly grateful to sign this contract extension to keep me in Tampa for the next eight seasons today," Kucherov said. "I'd like to thank the Lightning organization and all of the fans for the support since making the Bay Area my home."

The new deal, which will go into effect after next season, comes with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dahlin Signs 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Sabres

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Dahlin Signs 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract with Sabres

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Panarin, Jackets Seem Destined for Disappointing Split

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Panarin, Jackets Seem Destined for Disappointing Split

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Tampa Bay Lightning sign Nikita Kucherov to massive eight-year extension

    Tampa Bay Lightning logo
    Tampa Bay Lightning

    Tampa Bay Lightning sign Nikita Kucherov to massive eight-year extension

    Puck Prose
    via Puck Prose

    The Truth About Nail Yakupov, an Imperfect Prospect

    NHL logo
    NHL

    The Truth About Nail Yakupov, an Imperfect Prospect

    Steve Kournianos
    via Sporting News