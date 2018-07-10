Nikita Kucherov, Lightning Agree to 8-Year, $76 Million Contract Extension

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning and right winger Nikita Kucherov announced an agreement Tuesday on an eight-year, $76 million contract extension through the 2026-27 NHL season.

"I'm truly grateful to sign this contract extension to keep me in Tampa for the next eight seasons today," Kucherov said. "I'd like to thank the Lightning organization and all of the fans for the support since making the Bay Area my home."

The new deal, which will go into effect after next season, comes with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.