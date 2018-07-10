Mike Brown: LeBron 'Probably Knows More About Luke Than Luke Himself'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown believes the partnership between new Lakers superstar LeBron James and coach Luke Walton is a "perfect fit."

On Tuesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic provided Brown's thoughts on the partnership after previously coaching both James and Walton.

"[Walton is] so laid back and approachable," the Golden State Warriors assistant said. "He understands what it takes to relate to a guy of LeBron's caliber. And LeBron has … don't get it twisted. LeBron knows about Luke. He probably knows more about Luke than Luke himself. But LeBron does his homework. He's well-versed in who Luke is."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.