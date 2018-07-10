Mike Brown: LeBron 'Probably Knows More About Luke Than Luke Himself'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Luke Walton #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown believes the partnership between new Lakers superstar LeBron James and coach Luke Walton is a "perfect fit."

On Tuesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic provided Brown's thoughts on the partnership after previously coaching both James and Walton.

"[Walton is] so laid back and approachable," the Golden State Warriors assistant said. "He understands what it takes to relate to a guy of LeBron's caliber. And LeBron has … don't get it twisted. LeBron knows about Luke. He probably knows more about Luke than Luke himself. But LeBron does his homework. He's well-versed in who Luke is."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Andre Ingram's Storybook Debut Doesn't Have to End

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Andre Ingram's Storybook Debut Doesn't Have to End

    Marc J. Spears
    via The Undefeated

    Why Hasn’t Kawhi Been Traded Yet?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Why Hasn’t Kawhi Been Traded Yet?

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets, Capela Far Apart on Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets, Capela Far Apart on Contract

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lue: LeBron 'Never Cussed a Coach Out'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lue: LeBron 'Never Cussed a Coach Out'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report