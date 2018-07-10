Brett Brown Says Markelle Fultz Will 'Have a Hell of a Year' Amid Trade Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz in action during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is confident second-year point guard Markelle Fultz will bounce back after a shoulder injury and shooting woes derailed his rookie season.

On Monday, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated provided comments Brown made about Fultz, who Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported was available for trade during the 2018 NBA draft.

"I have tremendous optimism and confidence that he's going to have a hell of a year next year," the Sixers coach said. "I believe that completely, and I'm just really excited to see him with us and to bring him back into our program on a full-time basis."

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Hasn’t Kawhi Been Traded Yet?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Hasn’t Kawhi Been Traded Yet?

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets, Capela Far Apart on Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets, Capela Far Apart on Contract

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Undrafted FAs Making Their Case in Summer League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Undrafted FAs Making Their Case in Summer League

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Are No Longer Contenders

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Rockets Are No Longer Contenders

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report