Brett Brown Says Markelle Fultz Will 'Have a Hell of a Year' Amid Trade Rumors

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is confident second-year point guard Markelle Fultz will bounce back after a shoulder injury and shooting woes derailed his rookie season.

On Monday, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated provided comments Brown made about Fultz, who Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported was available for trade during the 2018 NBA draft.

"I have tremendous optimism and confidence that he's going to have a hell of a year next year," the Sixers coach said. "I believe that completely, and I'm just really excited to see him with us and to bring him back into our program on a full-time basis."

