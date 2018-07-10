Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Chief to Meet Star in Latest Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus continue to pick up steam, with the latest reports suggesting Juventus president Andrea Agnelli traveled to Greece on Tuesday to meet with the former Manchester United man.

According to ESPN FC's Gabriele Marcotti, a source confirmed the news. Madrid-based newspaper Marca and Gazzetta dello Sport also reported the same, per ESPN. Ronaldo is in Greece recovering from the 2018 FIFA World Cup where Portugal were knocked out at the round of 16 by Uruguay.

Football Italia also shared this image, showing Agnelli embarking a plane:

Per ESPN, the proposed move is worth €100 million ($110 million).

The thought of the 33-year-old leaving Real would have seemed absurd just a few months ago, but he suggested he could depart the club after the UEFA Champions League final triumph over Liverpool. Speculation went away during the Wold Cup, but as soon as Portugal were knocked out, the floodgates opened.

While the Italian press were initially hesitant to consider Juventus as a possible destination, all signs now point to this deal going ahead. Per football writer Fabrizio Romano, the forward already has a personal agreement with the Bianconeri:

The Old Lady could provide Ronaldo with the perfect situation for him to spend the next few seasons. They've dominated Serie A for years, meaning he could turn his attention to the UEFA Champions League, a tournament they've failed to win since 1996.

Juventus are desperate for European success, and Ronaldo's legacy would receive a major boost if he could win domestic silverware in Italy and end the club's barren run in the Champions League.

The reported fee of €100 million would break Juventus' current transfer record, but in all likelihood, the Italians would be more than willing to pay up if it results in a Champions League title. And while they have a reputation for being financially prudent, they are owned by the wealthy Agnelli family―who could circumvent financial fair play regulations if needed, per Record (h/t Football Italia).