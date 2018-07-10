Liverpool Transfer News: Juventus 'Offer' Marko Pjaca Amid Summer Exit Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 14: Marko Pjaca of Juventus iin action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Juventus and FC Porto at Juventus Stadium on March 14, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly offered Liverpool the chance to sign Marko Pjaca for just £22 million, amid growing rumours the Croatia international is set to leave Turin this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mirror), the Bianconeri are shopping the 23-year-old, and Liverpool are one of the clubs they approached.

The speedy winger had mostly been linked with Fiorentina until this point, per Football Italia

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Fulham Hijack Chelsea-Seri Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fulham Hijack Chelsea-Seri Deal

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Abramovich 'Opens Door' to Hazard Exit 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Abramovich 'Opens Door' to Hazard Exit 🤔

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Lazio Lower Milinkovic-Savic's Price

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Lazio Lower Milinkovic-Savic's Price

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Ronaldo Could Create Transfer Domino Effect

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Ronaldo Could Create Transfer Domino Effect

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English