Liverpool Transfer News: Juventus 'Offer' Marko Pjaca Amid Summer Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly offered Liverpool the chance to sign Marko Pjaca for just £22 million, amid growing rumours the Croatia international is set to leave Turin this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mirror), the Bianconeri are shopping the 23-year-old, and Liverpool are one of the clubs they approached.

The speedy winger had mostly been linked with Fiorentina until this point, per Football Italia.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.