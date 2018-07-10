Ronda Rousey Praises Daniel Cormier, Talks His Possible Fight with Brock Lesnar

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey was once viewed as the world's most dominant MMA fighter, so she knows a thing or two about the UFC's greatest-of-all-time conversation.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Hall of Famer and got her takes on the sport following Daniel Cormier's victory over Stipe Miocic this past weekend at UFC 226. And since Cormier holds the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, the subject of the GOAT came up.

Rousey was asked if this most recent win made Cormier (21-1-0) "the GOAT right now." While she initially dissected the question, the WWE star eventually gave her opinion: "He's the best in the game right now."

There you have it.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN over the weekend that Cormier and Brock Lesnar will have the opportunity to step into the Octagon as opponents. And while MMA fans may be looking forward to that showdown, Rousey might not even watch.

Rousey refrained from picking a winner, noting it would "be hard to watch" because both Cormier and Lesnar are her friends. In fact, she doesn't think she will be able to tune in at all because watching her friends fight is "heart-wrenching."