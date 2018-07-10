Ronda Rousey Praises Daniel Cormier, Talks His Possible Fight with Brock Lesnar

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Brock Lesnar confronts Daniel Cormier in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey was once viewed as the world's most dominant MMA fighter, so she knows a thing or two about the UFC's greatest-of-all-time conversation.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Hall of Famer and got her takes on the sport following Daniel Cormier's victory over Stipe Miocic this past weekend at UFC 226. And since Cormier holds the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, the subject of the GOAT came up.

Rousey was asked if this most recent win made Cormier (21-1-0) "the GOAT right now." While she initially dissected the question, the WWE star eventually gave her opinion: "He's the best in the game right now."

There you have it.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN over the weekend that Cormier and Brock Lesnar will have the opportunity to step into the Octagon as opponents. And while MMA fans may be looking forward to that showdown, Rousey might not even watch.

Rousey refrained from picking a winner, noting it would "be hard to watch" because both Cormier and Lesnar are her friends. In fact, she doesn't think she will be able to tune in at all because watching her friends fight is "heart-wrenching."

Related

    Brock Lesnar Eligible for UFC Return in January

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Brock Lesnar Eligible for UFC Return in January

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana: ‘I’m Not Even Thinking About Conor’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana: ‘I’m Not Even Thinking About Conor’

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Two Belts. One Shirt — Grab the Merch 🛒

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Two Belts. One Shirt — Grab the Merch 🛒

    via B/R Shop

    UFC Appearances Benefit Lesnar and WWE

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC Appearances Benefit Lesnar and WWE

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report