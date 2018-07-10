Manny Machado Brushes off Trade Rumors: 'We Got Our Ass Kicked Today'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado finds his name in the rumor mill on a daily basis as the July 31 trade deadline draws closer, but he only wants to talk about one thing.

No, not his future. Baseball.

Baltimore split a doubleheader—a 5-4 win in the first game followed by a 10-2 blowout loss in the nightcap—with the New York Yankees on Monday. The results were hardly what anyone wanted to talk to him about...and he wasn't having it.

"Talk to me about the game; talk to me about something useful. Not about rumors. ... I don't talk rumors," Machado told reporters. "I play baseball. We got our ass kicked today. Won the first game, lost the second game. I talk baseball. I'll talk baseball all you want."

Machado was also asked if he would shift back to third base if traded to a playoff contender, but he would only respond that he's a shortstop.

