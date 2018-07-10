Liverpool Reportedly Have No Interest in Paulo Dybala Transfer

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly have no interest in pursuing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala despite being linked to the player.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, rumours that the Reds were ready to make an £80 million move for the Argentina international are wide of the mark.

"The Echo understands that Dybala is not on Jurgen Klopp's list of targets as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 2018-19 campaign," said Pearce. "Liverpool have been considering their options in the transfer market since a £53 million deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir collapsed early last month."

The rumours about Dybala have emerged alongside reports Juventus are set to agree a deal for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Italian football journalist Gabriele Marcotti reported on Monday that a €100 million (£88 million) deal to bring the Portuguese to Turin could be done in the next couple of days, per ESPN FC (h/t Aaron Stokes of the Daily Express).

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Given Dybala or Gonzalo Higuain would potentially have to make way for Ronaldo in the starting XI in Turin, it's not a surprise that speculation emerged about the former. Juventus blogger Patrick Gullaci believes Dybala would most likely link up with the potential new arrival well:

Since arriving at Juventus in 2015 from Palermo, the Argentinian has made major strides as a footballer.

Dybala has been vital in three consecutive Serie A titles, and in the previous two seasons he's forged an excellent partnership with Higuain. Playing behind his compatriot, Dybala can create chances, drive at opposition defences and score goals.

The most recent campaign was arguably the best of Dybala's career, as he scored 23 times in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. Some of the goals were vital too:

If there was serious interest from Liverpool, it wouldn't have been a massive shock. After all, Dybala would've been ideal for Klopp's team.

Additionally, the prospect of him alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah would've been terrifying for the rest of the Premier League. As noted by football writer Andrew Beasley, the Liverpool trio were sensational in the final third last season:

But it would be surprising if Juventus let Dybala go. He is one of the best players in Serie A as things stand, but with a little more consistency he can get even better. Now 24 years old and potentially with Ronaldo alongside him next season, 2018-19 is shaping up to be a campaign in which the forward takes another exciting step forward in his career.