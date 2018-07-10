Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus

1 of 4

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo barely had time to celebrate his fifth Champions League success before he dropped a huge hint that his time in a Real Madrid shirt was coming to an end.

In the minutes that followed their 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, the club's most crucial player suggested to beIN Sports that a new challenge lay ahead.

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid," he said (h/t the Irish Independent). "In the coming days, I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side."

His comments annoyed Madrid officials and frightened his adoring fans. But they weren't spontaneous; Ronaldo had been unhappy for much of the past season.

There were various aspects that had been frustrating him—with the club's refusal to boost his contract terms central to everything. But with his Spanish tax issue also a regular news item, his love of life in Spain is also understood to have waned.

Sources said he told his agent Jorge Mendes to sound out other clubs about possible moves as he headed to Russia for the World Cup, and by the time Madrid began to take the situation seriously, it was too late.

In a late bid to convince Ronaldo to stay, there was an openness to meet his new contract demands and accept that they should not have let the issue drag on. But Juventus put their offer on the table, and Ronaldo decided to leave.

Madrid made it absolutely clear in their statement of the sale that it was Ronaldo's decision to leave—not theirs to sell.

And the man himself declared (h/t Sky Sports): "I believe the time has come to open a new stage in my life, and that is why I asked the club to accept the club transfer me. I know the time has come for a new cycle."