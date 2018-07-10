Marco Asensio's Agent Rules out Real Madrid Departure Amid Liverpool Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Marco Asensio's agent has denied speculation his client could depart Real Madrid for Liverpool or Chelsea this summer, telling reporters the midfielder will be "very important in Madrid" in the coming season.

According to Goal's Dejan Kalinic, Asensio had been linked with the Reds during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and said he would decide his future after the tournament was over.

Spain were knocked out by Russia in the round of 16, and it would appear the former Mallorca man has reached a decision, per his representative Horacio Gaggioli. Speaking to Calciomercato (via Goal) he said: "Marco won't move; he'll stay with Real Madrid. He's improving all the time. Next season I think he'll be very important in Madrid."

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

The 22-year-old signed with Real in 2014 but didn't move to the capital until two years later and has steadily developed at the club since. He was a regular part of the rotation last season, starting 19 matches in La Liga and making a further 13 appearances off the bench, per WhoScored.com.

In the UEFA Champions League, he mostly came off the bench, and the smaller role in Europe's top club competition likely played a part in the transfer speculation. Like so many before him―most notably Isco―Asensio couldn't push into the role of an automatic starter with Real, a position another club might have been willing to offer.

Former manager Zinedine Zidane was a big believer in rotating his attacking options behind near-automatic starters Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema last season. That meant Isco, Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale all spent stretches on the bench, missing out on some top matches.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Of that group, Asensio is the youngest and least experienced, but also arguably the player with the most upside. He has flashed enormous potential as both a winger and attacking midfielder for Los Blancos and already has amassed an impressive collection of stunning goals.

UEFA listed some of their favourites on their YouTube channel:

Real were never likely to part with such a talented player unless they were forced to, and like Isco before him, Asensio seems determined to make his mark with Los Blancos rather than opt for a move elsewhere.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have yet to address their attacking needs this summer and will have to look elsewhere for an injection of talent.