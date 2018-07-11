Likeliest Player on Each MLB Team to Move by the Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Houston Astros: OF/1B Yordan Alvarez

The Houston Astros are a pretty darn complete team as they mount a defense of their 2017 world championship. They could always add more, however, including to a bullpen in which Tony Sipp is the lone left-hander.

The San Diego Padres' Brad Hand is an interesting possibility, and while the 'Stros should hang on to outfielder Kyle Tucker and right-hander Forrest Whitley, they could build a package around No. 3 prospect (per MLB.com) Yordan Alvarez.

The powerful Cuban hit .325 at Double-A before a promotion to Triple-A and should be enough to perk up the Pads or any other suitor.

Los Angeles Angels: RHP Garrett Richards

The Los Angeles Angels employ Mike Trout, the best player on the planet until further notice. They're also buried behind the Astros, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Add a raft of injuries, and the Halos are looking increasingly like sellers.

If they sell, right-hander Garrett Richards should garner interest.

The 30-year-old missed time in June with a hamstring strain and is an impending free agent, but he's posted a 3.42 ERA with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 starts. He could lure any number of pitching-hungry contenders, including the New York Yankees, and help restock the Angels' farm.

Oakland Athletics: RHP Blake Treinen

It's possible the A's will opt to make a playoff push rather than sell at the deadline. It's also possible they'll keep right-hander and recently minted All-Star Blake Treinen, who has been a late-innings revelation.

If the small-market Athletics decide to sell, however, the 30-year-old could fetch a gaudy return. In 45.2 innings, Treinen has notched 56 strikeouts with a 0.79 ERA.

Every contender is looking for bullpen help. Treinen, who can't hit free agency until 2020, will be at the top of everyone's shopping list.

Seattle Mariners: OF Braden Bishop

The Mariners are trying to break a 16-year postseason drought, the longest in baseball. They could also stand to add starting pitching without having to decimate their farm system.

A reunion with J.A. Happ, now of the Toronto Blue Jays, is on the table, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The M's shouldn't part with top prospects such as outfielder Kyle Lewis and first baseman Evan White. But outfielder Braden Bishop, who's hitting .289 at Double-A, could headline a haul that would net an impact starter.

Texas Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels

The Texas Rangers are among baseball's more obvious trade-deadline sellers, and they employ a playoff-tested southpaw who sports an ERA of 4.28 but has struck out 106 in 103 innings.

We're speaking of Cole Hamels, who comes with warts but also a wealth of October experience and can be bought out for $6 million in 2019.

If the Mariners miss on Happ, they could try to snag Hamels from their division rivals. The Yankees will kick the tires. And so on.

It's possible Hamels finishes the season in Arlington, but it isn't likely.