Kings' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Rest of NBA Summer League with Pelvic Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a foul against the Phoenix Suns during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings announced rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the rest of the NBA Summer League.

Bagley is suffering from a pelvic bone bruise that will keep him out for one to two weeks.

Bagley made four appearances between the Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in three Sacramento games before dropping 15 points and seven rebounds in the Kings' 71-63 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Losing Bagley to injury is less than ideal. The summer league is a great way for incoming rookies to get their feet wet in the NBA before the meaningful games begin.

Bagley's injury is only minor, though, which means he'll be healthy for the start of training camp in the fall.

Kings fans are eagerly awaiting the No. 2 overall pick's regular-season debut, as he's arguably the cornerstone of the franchise's rebuild.

