Brock Lesnar Entered USADA Drug Testing Pool, Eligible for UFC Fight in January

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Brock Lesnar re-entered the drug-testing pool effective July 3, which would clear him to fight starting Jan. 8, 2019, MMAjunkie's Simon Samano reported Monday.

USADA issued a one-year suspension to Lesnar when he tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016. Lesnar left the testing pool in February 2017, which meant the suspension would be put on hold until he returned.

UFC all but confirmed Lesnar plans to fight again when he confronted Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 this past Saturday. After Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic, he challenged Lesnar to step inside the Octagon, to which Lesnar duly obliged:

Lesnar is still under contract with WWE and holds the WWE Universal Championship. The company confirmed in April he signed an extension but didn't provide specifics on the length of the new contract. MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer reported WWE agreed to allow Lesnar at least one more fight in UFC as well.

UFC President Dana White told reporters Lesnar vs. Cormier isn't confirmed but that that's the direction in which all parties are going.

"We're definitely gonna make that fight," White said, per MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew. "Lesnar hit me up a couple days ago and said, 'Sorry I went dark on you but I had some stuff I had to take care of. I'm gonna come to the fight this weekend.' [I said] 'OK, see you Saturday.'"