LeBron James Lakers Mural Artist Not Upset After It Was Vandalized

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

A man walks by a mural of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey in Venice, California on July 9, 2018. - It was originally revealed July 6, 2018, and then vandalized over the weekend, and re-touched up again with the word 'of' not repainted from the original words 'the King of LA'. Artists Jonas Never and Menso One painted the mural to welcome LeBron James to Los Angeles, outside the Baby Blues BBQ resturant in Venice, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

The artist who painted a mural of LeBron James in Los Angeles wasn't sweating the vandalism that briefly defaced the project.

Jonas Never told TMZ Sports in an interview he needed only 20 to 30 minutes to restore the mural to its original design:

Never painted the mural after James agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. At least one fan took exception to the art, writing "No King" and referencing James' 3-6 record in the NBA Finals:

James may be the best player in the league and the biggest free-agent coup for the Lakers in years, but he clearly has some skeptics in the City of Angels.

According to Never, there are security cameras in place and improved lighting to try to prevent another vandal from signaling his or her dissatisfaction with James again.

