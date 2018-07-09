LeBron James Lakers Mural Artist Not Upset After It Was Vandalized

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

The artist who painted a mural of LeBron James in Los Angeles wasn't sweating the vandalism that briefly defaced the project.

Jonas Never told TMZ Sports in an interview he needed only 20 to 30 minutes to restore the mural to its original design:

Never painted the mural after James agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. At least one fan took exception to the art, writing "No King" and referencing James' 3-6 record in the NBA Finals:

James may be the best player in the league and the biggest free-agent coup for the Lakers in years, but he clearly has some skeptics in the City of Angels.

According to Never, there are security cameras in place and improved lighting to try to prevent another vandal from signaling his or her dissatisfaction with James again.