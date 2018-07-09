Giants' A.J. Francis: TSA 'Pieces of S--t' for Spilling Mom's Ashes in Luggage

Uncredited/Associated Press

New York Giants defensive tackle A.J. Francis revealed on Twitter that the Transportation Security Administration spilled the ashes of his dead mother in his luggage.

Francis called those at TSA "pieces of s--t" for their carelessness in the NSFW tweet:

TSA tweeted an apology message, saying, "Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences."

Francis did not accept the apology in another NSFW message:

According to Nihal Kolur of Sports Illustrated, Francis' mother, Carrie Leanne Francis, died two weeks ago.