Report: Ric Flair Underwent Successful Surgery to Reverse Ileostomy Procedure

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery Monday, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported.

Flair's fiancee Wendy Barlow told Satin the surgery went well and that Flair should be released by the end of the week.

Satin reported earlier this month doctors performed an ileostomy procedure on Flair after he was hospitalized and placed on life support last year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

