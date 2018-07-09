Report: Ric Flair Underwent Successful Surgery to Reverse Ileostomy Procedure

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: 'Nature Boy'' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery Monday, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported. 

Flair's fiancee Wendy Barlow told Satin the surgery went well and that Flair should be released by the end of the week.

Satin reported earlier this month doctors performed an ileostomy procedure on Flair after he was hospitalized and placed on life support last year.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

