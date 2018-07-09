Cowboys' Marquez White Charged with Assault After Alleged Road Rage Incident

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Marquez White #39 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. Dallas won 20-18. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.

Natalie Solis of Fox4 News provided more details on the incident:

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

