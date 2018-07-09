Cowboys' Marquez White Charged with Assault After Alleged Road Rage Incident

Cowboys' Marquez White Charged with Assault After Alleged Road Rage IncidentJuly 9, 2018
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan.
Natalie Solis of Fox4 News provided more details on the incident:
Natalie Solis @Fox4Natalie
.@dallascowboys Cornerback Marquez White indicted in June for alleged road rage incident off the Dallas N Tollway in Plano. Details @FOX4 at 5:30pm https://t.co/iaQUDjPcBn
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Power Ranking Every Coaching Staff Heading into the 2018 NFL Season