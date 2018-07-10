State of Origin 2018: Date, Start Time, Live Stream for Blues vs. Maroons Game 3

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Queensland Maroons will look to salvage some pride on Wednesday when they take on the New South Wales Blues in the third and final match in the 2018 State of Origin series at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The Blues have already won the series, having achieved 22-12 and 18-14 victories in the first two matches.

Here are the viewing details for the clash:

Date: Wednesday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. (Local), 11 a.m. (BST), 6 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Channel 9 (AUS)

Live Stream: 9 Now (AUS)

New South Wales' victory in the second match gave them only their second State of Origin series win since 2006, and they will be eager to make it a clean sweep on Wednesday.

However, there has only been one whitewash in that time, when Queensland won all three matches in 2010, so the omens don't look good for the Blues to do so here.

The Maroons will need to win without captain Greg Inglis after he broke his thumb, though:

Billy Slater, who missed the first clash because of a hamstring injury, will captain Queensland in what will be his last State of Origin game.

He's hoping for a repeat of the 2014 series, where Queensland ended on a high after losing the first two matches.

Per the Australian Associated Press (h/t Stuff.co.nz), he said:

"We were in this position in 2014, we lost the series. It is important to gain a bit of momentum to go into next year and hopefully get that winning feeling for these boys.

"I know the series isn't on the line any more and NSW have wrapped it up and fully deserve it. But we are playing for Queensland.

"This team is pretty important to the people of Queensland. I have always remembered that pulling on this maroon jersey."

As well as hoping Slater can inspire them to victory, the Maroons will also be looking to Valentine Holmes, who has been one of their top performers with two tries and three conversions in the first two matches:

The momentum will be with the Blues after their two victories and it will be a difficult match for Queensland, but they performed well in the last match and were controversially denied a try that could have proved decisive.

If they perform as well on home soil, they have an excellent chance to take a little of the shine off New South Wales' series win.