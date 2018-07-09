Simms & Lefkoe: Top 5 Running Backs, Jags Super Bowl Odds, Whoa! Big Offseason!July 9, 2018
It's a Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!
On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre, the odds of Jaguars Super Bowl run this season, the Top 5 running backs in the NFL, plus more!
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
