Simms & Lefkoe: Top 5 Running Backs, Jags Super Bowl Odds, Whoa! Big Offseason!

Bleacher Report

It's a Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Aaron Rodgers vs. Brett Favre, the odds of Jaguars Super Bowl run this season, the Top 5 running backs in the NFL, plus more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.