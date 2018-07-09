Novak Djokovic Advances at 2018 Wimbledon After Win vs. Karen Khachanov

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic secured his place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018 with a straight-sets win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The three-time champion came through an entertaining game with few scares to win 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. He goes on to play No. 24 Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

