Novak Djokovic Advances at 2018 Wimbledon After Win vs. Karen Khachanov

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJuly 9, 2018

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a ball to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their men's singles match on the seventh day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday July 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic secured his place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018 with a straight-sets win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The three-time champion came through an entertaining game with few scares to win 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. He goes on to play No. 24 Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Andy Murray protege Aidan McHugh slips to boys’ singles loss

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray protege Aidan McHugh slips to boys’ singles loss

    Gerard Meagher
    via the Guardian

    Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson beats Gael Monfils - highlights

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson beats Gael Monfils - highlights

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    John Isner makes first Wimbledon quarterfinal

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    John Isner makes first Wimbledon quarterfinal

    CNN
    via CNN

    Wimbledon 2018: Sailing Serena, silky skills, pineapple man & day seven funnies

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wimbledon 2018: Sailing Serena, silky skills, pineapple man & day seven funnies

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport