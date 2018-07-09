Tottenham Transfer News: Malcom Talks Reopened in Latest Rumours

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly "reopened" talks with Bordeaux for Malcom.

According to Le10 Sport's Alexis Bernard (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Spurs have made contact with both the French club and the player's representatives with the aim of holding "concrete negotiations" for Malcom, having shown interest in him in January.

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the Brazilian's situation, but will only make a move if they need to replace Eden Hazard.

According to the Mirror, Inter Milan have offered Bordeaux an initial fee of €10 million (£8.9 million) for a one-year loan, including an option to buy worth a further €30 million (£26.6 million).

As relayed by French Football Weekly's Rich Allen, Tottenham and Inter are not the only ones in pursuit of Malcom:

The 21-year-old had a breakthrough season at Bordeaux, contributing 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Ostensibly operating on the right wing, he specialises in cutting inside and powering home from distance courtesy of his traction engine of a left foot:

His efforts earned him a nomination as Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year, though that award would go to Kylian Mbappe for the second year running.

Given the interest in him, it seems unlikely he'll remain at Bordeaux much longer.

Spurs will have plenty of appeal, not only because of their status as a UEFA Champions League club—which Monaco and Inter also share—but also manager Mauricio Pochettino's track record of improving younger players like Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane.

If the Lilywhites can land his signature, he'd be an enormous coup with a great deal of potential.