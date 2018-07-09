Red Sox News: David Price Says He Hasn't Thought About Opting Out of Contract

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

David Price can opt out of his contract following this season, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher hasn't weighed his options in that regard just yet.

"I want to win, I want to win here and I want to win now," he told Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. "We all know the amount of ability we have in this clubhouse ... I'm focused on winning right now. I haven't thought about opting out."

Price signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with Boston in 2015, which included a player opt-out after the 2018 season.

If Price doesn't opt out, he'll be set to make $31 million next year and $32 million per year between the 2020-22 seasons, per Spotrac.com.

Price will have to answer two main questions this offseason: Does he believe he could get a pay raise or even equal value on the market? And if so, does he want to remain in Boston?

How he answers the first question will likely play a big part in how he answers the second, though given his form this season, it's hard to imagine any team giving him anything close to what he could make in Boston over the duration of his contract.

If Price decides to opt out, it could simply be in an effort to escape a situation in Boston that has included stand-offs with media members in the city and a tumultuous relationship with fans.

On the diamond, the 32-year-old has struggled this season, going 9-6 with 101 strikeouts in 101.1 innings. He's never finished a season with a lower ERA than the one he's compiled this season (4.44), while both his WHIP (1.27) and wins above replacement (1.4) are his worst marks since 2009. Opponents are hitting .249 against him, the third worst mark of his career, and he's allowing 1.4 home runs per nine innings, worst of his career.

"We're still working," manager Alex Cora said of Price's struggles, per Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. "His stuff, you look up, 92, 93 (mph), the velocity was there. Probably (he needs to) use the changeup a little more, that will be the next step, I'll talk to him about it, just like with Eduardo (Rodriguez).

"Little by little, we're making adjustments, and he's going to be fine."

Perhaps. But after this season, he may be fine elsewhere.