Saquon Barkley: Eli Manning 'Looked Great' in Giants Minicamp, Hopes He Helps QB

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Eli Manning is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, but New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes 2018 could be a different story.

After all, New York addressed its biggest weaknesses by signing veteran left tackle Nate Solder in free agency and drafting Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Not only that, but the Giants should have a healthy Odell Beckham Jr., who was limited to just four games last year due to an ankle injury.

When asked if all of that is a recipe for success for Manning, the rookie replied with nothing but optimism.

"Hopefully!" Barkley told TMZ Sports. "Hopefully. I think Eli looked great in camp."

Manning completed just 61.6 percent of his passes last season for 3,468 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. With the Giants struggling to the tune of 3-13, the 37-year-old saw his consecutive starts streak come to an end at 210.

Now, Barkley is hoping he can help Manning and the Giants turn things around.