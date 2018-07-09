Fizdale Hopes Kristaps Porzingis Returns Soon, Will Challenge Star to Win MVP

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale is setting the bar high for Kristaps Porzingis as the big man approaches his fourth season in the NBA.

Fizdale recently told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that he's encouraging the Knicks star to vie for the top individual year-end awards, a challenge that Porzingis is welcoming:       

"He likes exactly what I'm talking about from the standpoint of style of play. The fact that I won’t lock him into any position, that I'll always try to put him in a position of success, that I'm going to challenge him to be an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. I think he really likes the idea of the way I operate, how I'm going to hold guys accountable to a strict level. He likes the sound of that."

Porzingis is still recovering from a torn ACL, and Fizdale was unable to provide an updated timeline for when the 22-year-old might make his 2018-19 debut. He told Spears that Porzingis will come back "hopefully soon."

          

