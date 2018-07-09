Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets Favored to Land Star Amid Lakers Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are the favorites to land Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony, pending his departure from the team.

OddsShark provided odds in the sweepstakes for the 10-time All-Star:

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported Friday the Thunder were discussing their options with Anthony's representatives to make his exit as smooth as possible.

    

