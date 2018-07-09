Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets Favored to Land Star Amid Lakers Rumors

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are the favorites to land Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony, pending his departure from the team.

OddsShark provided odds in the sweepstakes for the 10-time All-Star:

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported Friday the Thunder were discussing their options with Anthony's representatives to make his exit as smooth as possible.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.