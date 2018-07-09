Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets Favored to Land Star Amid Lakers Rumors

Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets Favored to Land Star Amid Lakers RumorsJuly 9, 2018
The Houston Rockets are the favorites to land Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony, pending his departure from the team.
OddsShark provided odds in the sweepstakes for the 10-time All-Star:
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds on what team Carmelo Anthony will be on at the start of the 2018-19 season (@BovadaOfficial): Rockets -140 Lakers +275 Heat +850 Clippers +1100 Raptors +1200 Celtics +1500 Wizards +1500 Hawks +1600 Nets +1600 Knicks +2500 https://t.co/Q9UIggpdyZ
ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported Friday the Thunder were discussing their options with Anthony's representatives to make his exit as smooth as possible.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
