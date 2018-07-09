AFC Executive: Rob Gronkowski Is Available in Trade Until TE Gets New Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided to put retirement on hold for now, but it still remains to be seen whether he will be wearing a New England Patriots uniform in 2018.

Some around the NFL believe Gronkowski is available until he works out a new deal with New England.

"Where's the restructure of his contract?" an AFC personnel executive said, via the Boston Sports Journal's Greg A. Bedard (h/t WEEI's Ryan Hannable). "Until that's done, I think he's still available. I wouldn't be surprised if Belichick is going to test Gronk's buy-in with the contract."

Gronkowski signed a six-year, $53 million extension back in 2012, although the two sides came to an agreement last year on a restructured deal for the 2017 season. Now, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that the contract is the reason behind the star's absence from parts of the team's offseason workouts.

It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Patriots, which started when the 29-year-old tight end revealed after a Super Bowl LII loss that he was contemplating retirement. ESPN's Jeff Darlington wrote back in April that there is "lingering frustration" between Gronkowski and coach Bill Belichick.

Gronk took some time to think about his future and ultimately decided that he would return for at least one more season.

However, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, New England had been shopping the five-time Pro Bowler leading up to the 2018 NFL draft.

Freelance journalist Adam Kurkjian tweeted that Belichick had offers on the table, but the deals were nixed when Tom Brady threatened to retire if his 6'6", 265-pound target was traded. Patriots vice president of media relations Stacey James, via Kurkjian, denied those rumors.

Regardless of any internal issues that may be present, there is no denying that Gronkowski is a difference-maker in the passing game. He caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns last season and added 218 yards and three scores during a run to the Super Bowl.

Howe noted back in May that Gronk and the Patriots were "closing in" on a reworked contract. Until he signs on the dotted line, though, the tight end's future in New England remains up in the air.