Tour De France 2018: Stage 4 Route, Distance, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Stage 4 of the 2018 Tour de France is the first in Brittany and begins in the seaside resort of La Baule. The riders will pass through Pontchateau and then head back to the Atlantic coast for the finish at Sarzeau.

The 195-kilometre route is predominantly flat apart from a category four climb up the Cote de Saint-Jean-la-Poterie. It's another one for the sprinters, and there could be a dramatic conclusion at the final run-in to the finish.

Date: Tuesday, July 10

Route: From La Baule to Sarzeau

Distance: 195 kilometres

TV Guide/Live Stream: Eurosport, ITV 4 (UK)/NBC (U.S.)

Here's a look at the route for this year's Tour de France:

BMC Racing beat Team Sky by four seconds in Monday's time trial with Quick-Step Floors finishing in third place.

The result means Greg Van Avermaet takes over the yellow jersey from Peter Sagan ahead of Stage 4. Gracenote Olympic showed how it was a first for Van Avermaet:

Monday was also a good day for Chris Froome who managed to make up time and is 18th overall.

Tuesday's stage is not one of the most difficult, but there are a series of uncategorised ups and downs which makes a breakaway likely. The teams may therefore have to work hard for the victory on Brittany's south coast.

The bonus sprint at Limerzel consists of several climbs which may provide a good opportunity for teams to make their move.

The race will likely only spark into life in the closing stages which is a simple finish in the city of Sarzeau. There is a roundabout with four kilometres remaining, but afterwards riders continue on wide, straight roads.

It should suit riders like Sagan and Van Avermaet, while Marcel Kittel, Michael Matthews and Arnaud Demare may also come into the reckoning.

The final kilometre rises all the way to the finish line, and riders may also face a headwind which they will need to be wary of. Timing will be crucial and it could be the more powerful sprinters who have the advantage.