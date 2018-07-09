Report: Mike D'Antoni 'Would Be Fine' with Carmelo Anthony Joining Rockets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly one of the teams in the running for veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, despite the issues Anthony and head coach Mike D'Antoni had when paired together with the New York Knicks.

Per that report, D'Antoni is willing to give it another try with Anthony:

"For Houston, Anthony would likely come off the bench as a scoring power forward. Ironically, that's exactly what Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni wanted him to do when the two clashed while together with the New York Knicks. D'Antoni's presence was expected to be a roadblock to Anthony's arrival, but multiple sources said D'Antoni would be fine with Anthony coming to Houston."

