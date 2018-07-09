Report: Mike D'Antoni 'Would Be Fine' with Carmelo Anthony Joining Rockets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks talks to head coach Mike D'Antoni during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 11, 2012 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly one of the teams in the running for veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, according to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, despite the issues Anthony and head coach Mike D'Antoni had when paired together with the New York Knicks.

Per that report, D'Antoni is willing to give it another try with Anthony:

"For Houston, Anthony would likely come off the bench as a scoring power forward. Ironically, that's exactly what Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni wanted him to do when the two clashed while together with the New York Knicks. D'Antoni's presence was expected to be a roadblock to Anthony's arrival, but multiple sources said D'Antoni would be fine with Anthony coming to Houston."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

