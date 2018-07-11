The Most Brutal Blockbuster Trade Fails of the Last 10 Years

0 of 8

There's undeniable risk when it comes to pulling the trigger on a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

Even after he helped them win a World Series, fans around the league still question the Chicago Cubs' decision to trade Gleyber Torres for two months of flamethrowing closer Aroldis Chapman.

The Texas Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances thanks at least in part to the haul of prospect talent they acquired when they traded slugger Mark Teixeira to the Atlanta Braves, while the Braves found themselves mired in a lengthy rebuild a few short years after that trade.

We set out to find the most regrettable deadline deals of the past 10 years. If baseball teams got a mulligan, they'd use them on these deals in a heartbeat.

While it's still too soon to tell who will come out on top in these trades, here are a couple of deals from last year that could eventually join this list:

7/13/2017: CWS traded LHP Jose Quintana to CHC for OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Dylan Cease, IF Bryant Flete, 3B Matt Rose



7/16/2017: OAK traded RHP Ryan Madson, LHP Sean Doolittle to WAS for RHP Blake Treinen, LHP Jesus Luzardo, 3B Sheldon Neuse

Now, let's kick things off with some honorable mentions before diving into the seven most brutal blockbuster trade fails of the past 10 years.

The trades are ranked based on a combination of lopsidedness and the production and impact the key player in each deal had on his team's success, particularly in the postseason.