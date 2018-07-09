Rafael Nadal Tops Jiri Vesely to Advance to 2018 Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Czech Repbulic's Jiri Vesely in their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will compete in his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 after he dispatched Jiri Vesely in straight sets on Monday.

It was the most routine of wins for Nadal, as he won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour, 53 minutes.

A double-fault by Vesely handed Nadal an early break in the first set and a 3-1 lead.

The Spaniard dominated their rallies from the baseline, giving the Czech little opportunity to find a way back into the contest.

He consolidated his break with back-to-back holds to love on the way to a comfortable drawing of first blood in half an hour.

PA Sport's Jonathan Veal noted the ease with which he took it:

Vesely's struggles were epitomised early in the second when he failed to clear the net with a simple shot from close range after he reached an attempted drop shot by Nadal.

The two-time Wimbledon champion broke him to love in the fifth game.

Vesely sent a poor backhand long to give Nadal three break points, and he took the first after lashing a venomous return right past the 24-year-old.

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Czech Repbulic's Jiri Vesely in their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2018. (Photo by Ol
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The world No. 93 took Nadal to deuce in the following game, but the focused world No. 1 ensured it did not go further as he rattled off two points.

Nadal barely had to get out of second gear on Monday, but he still offered a reminder of his quality with some impressive shot-making, as he broke his fellow left-hander a second time to take the set with a sumptuous backhand slice down the line.

Vesely finally showed some signs of life in the third when he grabbed a break after Nadal slapped a forehand into the net, but Nadal's immediate response levelled proceedings:

Seeking his first Grand Slam quarter-finals appearance, Vesely continued to show some resistance, later saving two match points with strong serves—the first unreturnable, the second an ace—but on the third, he sent a backhand wide to cede a second break and the match.

Nadal will play either Juan Martin del Potro or Gilles Simon in the next round.

