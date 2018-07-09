Rafael Nadal Tops Jiri Vesely to Advance to 2018 Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will compete in his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 after he dispatched Jiri Vesely in straight sets on Monday.

It was the most routine of wins for Nadal, as he won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour, 53 minutes.

A double-fault by Vesely handed Nadal an early break in the first set and a 3-1 lead.

The Spaniard dominated their rallies from the baseline, giving the Czech little opportunity to find a way back into the contest.

He consolidated his break with back-to-back holds to love on the way to a comfortable drawing of first blood in half an hour.

PA Sport's Jonathan Veal noted the ease with which he took it:

Vesely's struggles were epitomised early in the second when he failed to clear the net with a simple shot from close range after he reached an attempted drop shot by Nadal.

The two-time Wimbledon champion broke him to love in the fifth game.

Vesely sent a poor backhand long to give Nadal three break points, and he took the first after lashing a venomous return right past the 24-year-old.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The world No. 93 took Nadal to deuce in the following game, but the focused world No. 1 ensured it did not go further as he rattled off two points.

Nadal barely had to get out of second gear on Monday, but he still offered a reminder of his quality with some impressive shot-making, as he broke his fellow left-hander a second time to take the set with a sumptuous backhand slice down the line.

Vesely finally showed some signs of life in the third when he grabbed a break after Nadal slapped a forehand into the net, but Nadal's immediate response levelled proceedings:

Seeking his first Grand Slam quarter-finals appearance, Vesely continued to show some resistance, later saving two match points with strong serves—the first unreturnable, the second an ace—but on the third, he sent a backhand wide to cede a second break and the match.

Nadal will play either Juan Martin del Potro or Gilles Simon in the next round.