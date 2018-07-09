Alabama LB VanDarius Cowan Dismissed After Arrest on Assault Charge

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Alabama freshman linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been dismissed from the Crimson Tide football program less than a week after he was arrested for misdemeanor assault, per Stephanie Taylor of the Tuscaloosa News.

"VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules," head coach Nick Saban said in the statement. "Each of us has a responsibility to represent the University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can't be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future."

According to Taylor's report, "Cowan is accused of punching Jesse Ray, 26, in the face at High Tide bar off the Strip early on the morning of June 23."

Ray told police he said nothing to Cowan to provoke the alleged assault and was leaving the bar when Cowan entered. He drove himself to the hospital where he required seven stitches on his lip and suffered a "broken tooth and nerve damage."

Cowan, who is entering his sophomore season, appeared in seven games for the Crimson Tide as a freshman. He was expected to compete for a larger role this season before his dismissal from the team.