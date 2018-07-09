Tour de France 2018: BMC Racing Team Earns Victory in Stage 3 Time Trial

Tour de France 2018: BMC Racing Team Earns Victory in Stage 3 Time TrialJuly 9, 2018
BMC Racing Team claimed Stage 3 of the 2018 Tour de France on Monday as they set the fastest time in the team time trial.
The event returned for the first time since 2015, and time trial specialists BMC took full advantage as they set a time of 38 minutes, 46 seconds on the 35.5-kilometre course that started and ended in the town of Cholet in the Pays de la Loire region of France.
Team Sky finished as runners-up, four seconds behind. Here is the classification for the stage:
- in 38:46
- in 38:50 (+04")
- 38:53 (+07")
- in 38:55 (+09")
- in 38:58 (+11")
For the full classification of the stage and the general classification, visit the Tour's official website.
Team Sky had laid down the gauntlet with a strong effort, but having recorded an identical time over the first 13 kilometres, BMC were six seconds ahead as they passed through the second checkpoint.
Despite losing two seconds in the final section, BMC secured an impressive time ahead of Team Sky to boost Richie Porte in his battle with Vincenzo Nibali of Bahrain Merida:
letourdata @letourdata
Richie Porte gained 1'06" over @Bahrain_Merida's Vincenzo Nibali thanks to @BMCProTeam's performance #TDF2018 #TDFdata https://t.co/pUheSABrkR
Sky rider Chris Froome was nevertheless happy with his team's performance:
ITV Cycling @itvcycling
"I'm really happy with the way the guys rode" They might not have won the stage but @chrisfroome is pleased with @TeamSky's day at the office. Watch LIVE on @ITV4 #TDF2018 https://t.co/adNP5lVN7J
The result means BMC's Greg van Avermaet has taken the yellow jersey from Peter Sagan, whose team Bora-hansgrohe set a time of 39:36 after dropping him.
Fernando Gaviria could have been donning the yellow jersey had Quick-Step Floors won the stage.
They got off to a strong start, passing the first checkpoint just three seconds back on BMC, but disaster soon struck as they blew apart on an uphill section and Gaviria was dropped:
ITV Cycling @itvcycling
"This is a disaster, this is exactly how not to race a Team Time-Trial" @quickstepteam in a bit of trouble as they try to chase down @BMCProTeam's leading time. Watch LIVE on @ITV4 #TDF2018 https://t.co/L6qXMH6OtJ
Despite the setback, Quick-Step were able to regroup and only lost a further three seconds on BMC heading through the second checkpoint and finished a total of seven behind them in third place.
On Tuesday, the Tour will head to Brittany, as the riders start in La Baule and end in Sarzeau after a 195-kilometre route.
Tour de France: All You Need to Know for Monday's Stage 3