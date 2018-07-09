Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Dodgers Unlikely to Deal Keibert Ruiz for a Rental

Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Dodgers Unlikely to Deal Keibert Ruiz for a RentalJuly 9, 2018
The Los Angeles Dodgers are "not likely" to trade catching prospect Keibert Ruiz to the Baltimore Orioles in any prospective trade package for superstar Manny Machado, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network:
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Source: #Orioles have mentioned Keibert Ruiz and Dustin May in talks with #Dodgers on a Manny Machado trade. (@BNightengale was first to link May and Baltimore.) L.A. is not likely to trade Ruiz for a rental. @MLBNetwork @MLB
Ruiz, 19, is considered the No. 44 prospect in baseball, the No. 2 catching prospect and the second-best player in the Dodgers' farm system, per MLB.com.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
