Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Dodgers Unlikely to Deal Keibert Ruiz for a Rental

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers non-roster invitee catcher Keibert Ruiz participates in a drill at the team's spring training baseball facility Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are "not likely" to trade catching prospect Keibert Ruiz to the Baltimore Orioles in any prospective trade package for superstar Manny Machado, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

Ruiz, 19, is considered the No. 44 prospect in baseball, the No. 2 catching prospect and the second-best player in the Dodgers' farm system, per MLB.com.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

