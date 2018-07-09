Everything You Need to Know About Day 22 of the World Cup

Day 22 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup sees the first semi-final take place between France and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

France saw off Uruguay to book their place in the last four of the competition, while Belgium sprung a shock by knocking out tournament favourites Brazil.

The winner of Tuesday's match will go on to play either Croatia or England in the final. Zlatko Dalic's side take on the Three Lions on Wednesday at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

       

France vs. Belgium

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has decisions to make ahead of the France game after he changed his tactics to great effect for the 2-1 win over Brazil.

Martinez switched to a back four and brought in Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini, which allowed Kevin De Bruyne to operate in a more advanced role.

The Manchester City man played a key role in the win and scored Belgium's second goal. Squawka Football highlighted his contribution:

It remains to be seen if Martinez will continue with the same tactics, but he will have to make at least one change, as full-back Thomas Meunier is suspended.

France have no suspensions to contend with, but they can welcome back Blaise Matuidi from a ban which saw him miss the win over Uruguay. He should replace Corentin Tolisso in the starting line-up.

Striker Olivier Giroud should continue in attack despite having failed to score at the World Cup. However, the Chelsea striker is a good target man, and his unselfish play allows Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann to flourish.

Giroud does not seem concerned by his lack of goals, per Get French Football News:

Belgium and France both have strong squads containing excellent attacking players, and this semi-final has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of the World Cup.

       

Player to Watch: Romelu Lukaku

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku still has a slim chance of winning the World Cup's Golden Boot. He has four goals in the tournament; only England's Harry Kane has more with six.

Lukaku will be a goal threat against France, but he has also impressed in Russia with his unselfish play.

The striker played a part in De Bruyne's goal against Brazil. He also pulled off a clever dummy to allow Chadli to tap home Belgium's winner in their 3-2 victory over Japan.

David McDonnell at the Mirror offered his view:

The 25-year-old played as a traditional No. 9 at the start of the tournament but Martinez moved him to a position out wide on the right against Brazil.

Lukaku is a man in red-hot form and, no matter where he plays on Tuesday, he will prove a real handful for the French defence.

