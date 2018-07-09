Serena Williams Beats Evgeniya Rodina, Advances to 2018 Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Serena Williams cruised into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018 after a dominant straight-sets victory over Russia's Evgeniya Rodina on Centre Court on Monday.

The seven-time champion was relatively untroubled as she won 6-2, 6-2 in 62 minutes. Williams goes on to face Italy's Camila Giorgi for a place in the semi-finals.

Williams was dominant from the start and broke serve at the first attempt to move 2-0 up. The American's power and accuracy was too much for her Russian opponent, who was playing with her left thigh and right knee taped.

The 36-year-old broke again to extend her lead to 4-1, and Rodina appeared to be limping towards the end of the set. The Russian gifted Williams the set at 5-2 with two double faults and a wide backhand securing another break of serve.

Tennis writer Christopher Clarey felt Rodina was struggling with injury:

Williams broke again at the start of the second set with some big returns and looked set to run away with the match. She hit four consecutive aces to move 3-0 up as Rodina struggled to make any impact on her serve.

Rodina did manage to flicker briefly in the second as she finally broke the Williams serve, but her opponent simply upped her game and hit straight back to make it 4-2.

James Benge at the Evening Standard offered his view:

Williams wrapped up the win with just over an hour on the clock as she hit a powerful crosscourt shot that forced Rodina wide.

The win sends the former world No. 1 into the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open. She appears to be improving with every match and, with the women's draw wide open, looks in good shape to go all the way.