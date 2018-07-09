England Legends Are Convinced 'It's Coming Home'

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 9, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

"It's coming home" has been heard on repeat among England fans as the Three Lions have advanced to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990.

But it's not just your everyday fan getting excited—the England legends are on the hype train, too.

Is football coming home?

Related

    Report: Ronaldo to Join Juventus in Next 48 Hours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Ronaldo to Join Juventus in Next 48 Hours

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Ronaldo Holds Talks with Juventus Coach Allegri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Holds Talks with Juventus Coach Allegri

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Buffon: I'm Here to Show Im Still Great at 40

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Buffon: I'm Here to Show Im Still Great at 40

    ANSA.it
    via ANSA.it

    West Ham Sign Jack Wilshere

    World Football logo
    World Football

    West Ham Sign Jack Wilshere

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report