Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge Explain Why They're Skipping 2018 Home Run Derby

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 4-1 during a game at Citi Field on June 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are declining to participate in this year's Home Run Derby, according to Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com.

"I don't think so," Stanton said Sunday in regard to his potential participation. "Don't want to; I've done it plenty of times. Take a year off, take two years off, if I want."

"This year we've got something special going. I kind of said I'm not going...and I want to stay healthy," Judge added.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

