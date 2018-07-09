Knicks' Joakim Noah Says 'I Love New York' When Asked by TMZ About Staying

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 12: Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 12, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah didn't offer any updates about his future with the team while being pressed on the issue in a parking lot by TMZ Sports.

"I love New York," he offered when asked if he wanted to stay in the city, noting that he doesn't know what his future holds with the Knicks.

He added that new head coach David Fizdale was "cool" before saying he would "for sure" love to stay in New York after being asked the question a second time.

Noah, 33, appeared in just seven games for the Knicks in the 2017-18 season. Noah took an indefinite leave from the team in early February amid a reported disagreement with former Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek.

Related

    NBA Stars Convinced Store Manager He Could Hoop

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars Convinced Store Manager He Could Hoop

    Ray Bala
    via Bleacher Report

    Joakim Noah Hasn’t Given Up Knicks Hope

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Joakim Noah Hasn’t Given Up Knicks Hope

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    The New Ntilikina Appears in a Great Sign for Knicks

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    The New Ntilikina Appears in a Great Sign for Knicks

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Knicks' Updated Free Agency Big Board

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks' Updated Free Agency Big Board

    Sara Peters
    via Bleacher Report