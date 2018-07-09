Brandon Pettigrew Arrested, Allegedly Punched Police Officer 3X in the Chest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

This is a 2016 photo of Brandon Pettigrew of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Brandon Pettigrew has been charged with "two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness" after an incident in Pittsburgh Monday, according to Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pettigrew "allegedly punched a police officer three times in the chest," per Nick Matoney of WTAE.com.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

