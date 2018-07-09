Brandon Pettigrew Arrested, Allegedly Punched Police Officer 3X in the Chest

Uncredited/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Brandon Pettigrew has been charged with "two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness" after an incident in Pittsburgh Monday, according to Shelly Bradbury of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pettigrew "allegedly punched a police officer three times in the chest," per Nick Matoney of WTAE.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.