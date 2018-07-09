Steve Kerr Consulted Alvin Gentry Before DeMarcus Cousins Signed with Warriors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 27: Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talk before the game on October 27, 2015 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Before the Golden State Warriors signed DeMarcus Cousins, head coach Steve Kerr did his homework to make sure he knew what he would be getting himself into.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told the Mercury News he talked to Kerr about Cousins: 

"I just said you have to be straight up with him. I enjoyed coaching DeMarcus. I think he is a talent and I think he wants to win. I think that if you got those two things right there, you have an opportunity to have some success. We had success with him. I wish him nothing but the best."

