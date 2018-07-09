Steve Kerr Consulted Alvin Gentry Before DeMarcus Cousins Signed with Warriors

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Before the Golden State Warriors signed DeMarcus Cousins, head coach Steve Kerr did his homework to make sure he knew what he would be getting himself into.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told the Mercury News he talked to Kerr about Cousins:

"I just said you have to be straight up with him. I enjoyed coaching DeMarcus. I think he is a talent and I think he wants to win. I think that if you got those two things right there, you have an opportunity to have some success. We had success with him. I wish him nothing but the best."

