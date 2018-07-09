Fantasy Alert: Leonard Fournette Lost 11 Lbs, Wants to Be the 'Greatest'

John Raoux/Associated Press

After helping "carry" his team to the AFC Championship Game as a rookie, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is making an adjustment in hopes of reaching his full potential.

Fournette recently told John Reid of the News-Journal: "I feel like I play my best at that weight—223, 224—that's what I played in college [at LSU]. Why not? I don't want to be average. I want to be above-average, be the greatest one to play this game. I feel lighter, quicker, and I have a lot of my burst."

He is currently listed at 6'0", 228 pounds.

After being drafted with the fourth overall pick last year, Fournette ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 36 receptions for 302 yards and another score through the air.

Oh, and he did all of that in just 13 games.

Behind a strong ground game and a ferocious defense, the Jaguars ended a nine-year playoff drought and were just one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl. Now, Fournette isn't settling—he wants more.

Fournette was already among the top running back options for fantasy owners. Now that he has trimmed down a bit and has his sights set high, people better be prepared to use an early pick on him. Fournette could still be available at the start of the second round in some 12-team leagues, but it's hard to envision him lasting much longer than that.