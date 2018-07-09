DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Anonymous Exec Implies It Wasn't Known He Was Available

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins may not have had any "significant contract offers" before agreeing to terms with the Golden State Warriors for the mid-level exception ($5.3 million), but that's apparently because teams around the league couldn't believe the situation at hand.

A Western Conference executive told The Undefeated's Justin Tinsley there was a sense of "shock" surrounding the center's free agency: "It's a case of the rich get richer. Boogie never reached out to us. I don't think it was a case of anyone trying to disrespect Boogie. It was more so shock. Like, 'This guy is really available?'"

