DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Anonymous Exec Implies It Wasn't Known He Was Available

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins may not have had any "significant contract offers" before agreeing to terms with the Golden State Warriors for the mid-level exception ($5.3 million), but that's apparently because teams around the league couldn't believe the situation at hand.

A Western Conference executive told The Undefeated's Justin Tinsley there was a sense of "shock" surrounding the center's free agency: "It's a case of the rich get richer. Boogie never reached out to us. I don't think it was a case of anyone trying to disrespect Boogie. It was more so shock. Like, 'This guy is really available?'"

         

